B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

