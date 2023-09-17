Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ) Financial Analysis

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cullinan Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.06%.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -26.92% -25.60% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 22.47 $111.21 million ($3.37) -2.96 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its products also include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-418, a human bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, the company's preclinical product includes CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 18, 2023.

