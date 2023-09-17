Comparing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Origin Agritech and YaSheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Origin Agritech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Agritech and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A YaSheng Group 28.88% 2.14% 2.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and YaSheng Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $72.31 million 0.34 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.52 $5.31 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Agritech.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YaSheng Group beats Origin Agritech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. In addition, it operates an e-commerce platform, which provides agricultural seed products. The company has a collaboration agreement with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, Henan Agriculture University, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

