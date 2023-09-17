Reviewing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.04) -31.00 DRDGOLD $309.85 million N/A $72.24 million $0.78 11.87

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vizsla Silver and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 143.28%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.59%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.18% -7.00% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

