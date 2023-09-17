Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

