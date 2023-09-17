XRUN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,594.39 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1,594.39 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

