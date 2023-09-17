EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00241486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

