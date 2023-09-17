Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $395.70 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $395.70 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,119,395 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,263,021,376.251472 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12274537 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,924,978.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

