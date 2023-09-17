Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.