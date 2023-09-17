Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

