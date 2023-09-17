Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

PECO stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PECO. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.