Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.75

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $21.41. Saputo shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAPIF

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.