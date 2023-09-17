Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.75

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $21.41. Saputo shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
