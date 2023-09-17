Ennis (EBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter.

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ennis by 36.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

