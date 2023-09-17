Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.30. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

