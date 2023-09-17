Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 431.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $82.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

