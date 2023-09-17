Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $75,009 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

