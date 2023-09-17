Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $427.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.