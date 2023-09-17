12,716 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $18.39.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

