Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.