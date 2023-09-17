Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 60,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

