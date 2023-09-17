4,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,616,491 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.84, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.