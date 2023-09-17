Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $451.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.02 and a 200 day moving average of $414.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $471.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,953 shares of company stock worth $22,116,008. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

