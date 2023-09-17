Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer makes up 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Oppenheimer worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oppenheimer by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.19 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OPY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

