AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,543,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.88 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

