Triad Investment Management Decreases Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Triad Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

