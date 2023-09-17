Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

