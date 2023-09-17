Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.