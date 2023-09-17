Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $152.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

