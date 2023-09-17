Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $85.99 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $95.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.