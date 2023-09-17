iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

