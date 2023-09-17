Good Life Advisors LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 906.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,031,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

