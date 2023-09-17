Triad Investment Management Purchases 591 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 3.2% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 1.3 %

CDW stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $186.93.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.