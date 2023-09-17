Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 5,047 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

