Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 100,504 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1,382.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.