Triad Investment Management Acquires 5,043 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 2.4% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Czech National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 91.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,514,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.9 %

FIS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

