Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund comprises about 1.5% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RA opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,272.73%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.