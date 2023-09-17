SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,066,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.