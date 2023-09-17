Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0596 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

