Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

