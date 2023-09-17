Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

