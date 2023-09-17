Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,947 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

