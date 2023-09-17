Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.39 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

