Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $215,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $283.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.34. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

