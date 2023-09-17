Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $493,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

