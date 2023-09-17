Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $17.85 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,824 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,694 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,633,000 after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,463,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.