Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $255.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

