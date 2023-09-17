Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

