SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Raised by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 84,032 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 728,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

