Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 117.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.76 and a 200-day moving average of $460.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

