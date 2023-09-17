CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CRWD stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.39.
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
